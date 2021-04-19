© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

WordStage: David Holt – One Wish

Published April 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT
David Holt.jpg
David Holt
/
WNCW
David Holt

It’s WordStage, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Four-time Grammy Award winner David Holt is a musician, storyteller, historian, television host and entertainer, dedicated to performing and preserving traditional American music and stories. Holt plays ten acoustic instruments and has released numerous award winning recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales. His PBS series, “David Holt’s State of Mind” is very popular showcasing rising starts and masters of traditional and contemporary music.

”One Wish” is an old folk tale from Ireland. What would you do with one wish? From “Hairyman Meets Tailybone”

www.davidholt.com

Aired 4-17-21 & 4-18-21

Tags

WordStagePodcastwordstagedavid holt
Stay Connected
Johnny Fowler
See stories by Johnny Fowler