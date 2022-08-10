On the Road With the Electric Trio and on the Farm With His Orange Scout: Darrell Scott

As nineteenth century US senator Daniel Webster said, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers therefore are the founders of human civilization.” In the case of Darrell Scott, he mastered one of the arts that followed so well that it became possible to try his hand at music’s ancient ancestor, the equally challenging, mysterious and at turns joyous endeavor of farming.

Host and producer Joe Kendrick spoke with Darrell Scott in Greer, South Carolina on a beautiful spring afternoon in May at the Albino Skunk Music Festival, where Scott played with Bryn Davies on bass and Jeff Sipe on drums in what he dubs his Electrifying Trio. The conversation ranged from topics like his love of electric guitar, to some favorite collaborations from his decades-long career, life on his 500 plus acre farm near Cookeville, Tennessee, his favorite cover of one of his signature songs, to how he came to own Guy Clark’s old orange Scout. Included here are many excerpts of his music, including Darrell’s favorite cover of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”.