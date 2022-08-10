© 2022 WNCW
Southern Songs and Stories

On the Road With the Electric Trio and on the Farm With His Orange Scout: Darrell Scott

Published August 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
IMG_4083.JPG
Joe Kendrick
/
Darrell Scott and his Electrifying Trio perform at the Albino Skunk Music Festival 05-13-22

As nineteenth century US senator Daniel Webster said, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers therefore are the founders of human civilization.” In the case of Darrell Scott, he mastered one of the arts that followed so well that it became possible to try his hand at music’s ancient ancestor, the equally challenging, mysterious and at turns joyous endeavor of farming.

Host and producer Joe Kendrick spoke with Darrell Scott in Greer, South Carolina on a beautiful spring afternoon in May at the Albino Skunk Music Festival, where Scott played with Bryn Davies on bass and Jeff Sipe on drums in what he dubs his Electrifying Trio. The conversation ranged from topics like his love of electric guitar, to some favorite collaborations from his decades-long career, life on his 500 plus acre farm near Cookeville, Tennessee, his favorite cover of one of his signature songs, to how he came to own Guy Clark’s old orange Scout. Included here are many excerpts of his music, including Darrell’s favorite cover of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”.

Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
