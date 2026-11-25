In this Thanksgiving week edition of WNCW’s Outdoors Report, Ash Gray talks about spending five months on the Appalachian Trail. He started in West Virginia, hiked north to Maine, then returned to West Virginia and headed south to Georgia, finishing November 3. Gray shares what surprised him about hiking alone, how a volunteer known as Fresh Ground fed his group for several days, and what carrying everything on his back taught him about what he needs at home.

USDA Forest Service photo by Marcus Wood

/ Biltmore's Facebook page Appalachian Trail Conservancy members work together to use the acorn sweeper, Bag-A-Nut.

grandfather.com/hawk-watch

In Western North Carolina, nearly 28,000 white oak acorns collected at the Biltmore Estate will help restore forests damaged by Hurricane Helene. The U.S. Forest Service, EcoForesters and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy gathered the acorns in October. They’ll be grown at nurseries in Tennessee and Georgia before being planted in storm-damaged areas. Crews collected more than 193,000 acorns across the region.

The Helene-damaged Old Fort Finishing Dam has been removed from the Catawba River in McDowell County. According to 828 News Now, the removal reconnects more than 212 miles of aquatic habitat. The project is expected to benefit native species, including the seagreen darter and brook floater mussel. Streambank restoration and native plantings are still planned.

Volunteers at Grandfather Mountain counted just over 2,100 birds of prey in September, the second-lowest count on record. The 10-year average is more than 4,500. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says storms during peak migration may have shifted more birds toward central Tennessee.

Thursday, November 26

Dashing Through the Parks Scavenger Hunt begins at South Carolina state parks and runs through January 1. Use a mobile app to complete missions at parks or at home and earn points toward rewards.

Friday, November 27

After Thanksgiving Hikes at Tennessee state parks, including Warriors’ Path, Roan Mountain, David Crockett Birthplace, and Sycamore Shoals. Register through Tennessee State Parks.

Free Admission at South Carolina State Parks includes Upstate destinations such as Table Rock, Jones Gap and Caesars Head.

Tuesday, December 1

Winter Hiking Challenge Registration opens for Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy’s Seventh Annual Challenge. The goal is to hike 60 miles in 60 days.

Wednesday, December 2

Andy Cove Trail Invasive Plant Removal with The Pisgah Conservancy, starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants along and around Andy Cove Trail in Pisgah National Forest.