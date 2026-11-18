On this week's Outdoors Report, we conclude our conversation with Ed Corey, an inventory and monitoring biologist with North Carolina State Parks , about the first gray bat ever documented in a North Carolina state park. Corey explains what researchers learned after capturing a second gray bat in the High Country, why caves are essential to the endangered species, and how residents can help protect bats. More information about bat conservation is available at Bat Conservation International .

Waypoint Adventure NC

Adam Combs, co-founder and North Carolina director of Waypoint Adventure , introduces us to the Black Mountain nonprofit that makes outdoor recreation accessible to people with disabilities. Combs discusses the organization's adaptive equipment, the personal growth that can come from outdoor adventures, and a partnership with North Carolina State Parks and Friends of State Parks that recently received national recognition.

Over 600 Acres of Yadkin River Headwaters Conserved to Protect Critical Native Brook Trout Habitat

Plus, Blue Ridge Conservancy and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission have acquired 630 acres protecting native brook trout habitat at the headwaters of the Yadkin River. And as black bears search for winter dens, the Wildlife Resources Commission encourages residents to secure potential denning sites around their homes. Find prevention tips at BearWise.org .

Saturday, November 21

Raven Cliff Falls Hike with Black Hikers Greenville Roots and Routes at Caesars Head State Park in South Carolina. Meet at 8 a.m. for a moderately strenuous hike of more than four miles, beginning at 9 a.m.

Hickory Creek Volunteer Cleanup with MountainTrue in Bat Cave, North Carolina, from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers will remove debris along Hickory Creek. Most work will take place on land, but participants can bring waders or boots to help in the creek. Registration information is available through MountainTrue.

Woodland Ridge Trail Building at Warriors' Path State Park in Kingsport, Tennessee, starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers will help extend the Woodland Ridge Trail. Meet at the entrance to the Woodland Ridge Trailhead. Registration information is available through Tennessee State Parks.

Tuesday, November 24