© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors Report

WNCW's Outdoors Report for November 11

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published November 12, 2026 at 9:09 AM EST

On this Veterans Day edition of the Outdoors Report, Mike Ford of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing joins us to discuss how the organization brings veterans together through fly fishing, fly tying, and rod building. Ford, a veteran himself, shares how the program fosters healing, friendship, and a connection to the outdoors. Veterans can participate regardless of their VA disability rating, and community members can support the program through volunteering and donations.

Ed Corey, an inventory and monitoring biologist with North Carolina State Parks, shares the unexpected discovery of the first gray bat ever documented in a North Carolina state park. He explains how biologists recognized the endangered species during a survey in the High Country. Next week, we'll learn what researchers discovered after capturing a second gray bat and tracking its movements.

Plus, fall color continues at lower elevations across the southern Appalachians, and repairs are underway on Table Rock Road in Pisgah National Forest. The road has been closed since Hurricane Helene, with construction expected to continue through fall 2027.

Thursday, November 12

Stewardship Workday with Mainspring Conservancy at Gibson Bottoms Preserve in Franklin, North Carolina. Volunteers will continue oak forest restoration efforts as part of the conservancy's recurring stewardship workdays. Registration required.

Saturday, November 14

Sunrise Hike at Table Rock State Park in Pickens County, South Carolina, starting at 2 a.m. This moderately strenuous guided hike offers an opportunity to experience the mountain before sunrise. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Deer Family Program at Natural Tunnel State Park in southwestern Virginia, starting at 1 p.m. Join a ranger to learn about the evolutionary differences among members of the Cervidae family, commonly known as the deer family.

Rattlesnake Lodge Trail Hike with the Sierra Club of North Carolina, starting at 9 a.m. This moderate hike explores the Rattlesnake Lodge Trail near Asheville. Registration required.

Park Volunteer Day at Jones Gap State Park in northern Greenville County, South Carolina, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help with projects around the park.

Wednesday, November 18

Andy Cove Trail Invasive Plant Removal with Pisgah Conservancy, starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants along Andy Cove Trail in Pisgah National Forest.

Outdoors Report
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony