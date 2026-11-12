WNCW's Outdoors Report for November 11

On this Veterans Day edition of the Outdoors Report, Mike Ford of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing joins us to discuss how the organization brings veterans together through fly fishing, fly tying, and rod building. Ford, a veteran himself, shares how the program fosters healing, friendship, and a connection to the outdoors. Veterans can participate regardless of their VA disability rating, and community members can support the program through volunteering and donations.

Ed Corey, an inventory and monitoring biologist with North Carolina State Parks , shares the unexpected discovery of the first gray bat ever documented in a North Carolina state park. He explains how biologists recognized the endangered species during a survey in the High Country. Next week, we'll learn what researchers discovered after capturing a second gray bat and tracking its movements.

Plus, fall color continues at lower elevations across the southern Appalachians, and repairs are underway on Table Rock Road in Pisgah National Forest. The road has been closed since Hurricane Helene, with construction expected to continue through fall 2027.

Thursday, November 12

Stewardship Workday with Mainspring Conservancy at Gibson Bottoms Preserve in Franklin, North Carolina. Volunteers will continue oak forest restoration efforts as part of the conservancy's recurring stewardship workdays. Registration required.

Saturday, November 14

Sunrise Hike at Table Rock State Park in Pickens County, South Carolina, starting at 2 a.m. This moderately strenuous guided hike offers an opportunity to experience the mountain before sunrise. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Deer Family Program at Natural Tunnel State Park in southwestern Virginia, starting at 1 p.m. Join a ranger to learn about the evolutionary differences among members of the Cervidae family, commonly known as the deer family.

Rattlesnake Lodge Trail Hike with the Sierra Club of North Carolina, starting at 9 a.m. This moderate hike explores the Rattlesnake Lodge Trail near Asheville. Registration required.

Park Volunteer Day at Jones Gap State Park in northern Greenville County, South Carolina, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help with projects around the park.

Wednesday, November 18