Outdoors Report for October 28th

This week, we're exploring a newly protected 121-acre property bordering Chimney Rock State Park. Rose Lane of Conserving Carolina shares the story of the Greenville couple who purchased the land to protect it from development, while ecologist Owen Carson of Equinox Environmental explains the importance of its headwater streams. Next week, we'll explore the property's diverse habitats, including a rare fern.

Fall color is moving down the mountains across our region. Strong color has been reported around Roan Mountain, Boone, and Banner Elk, while lower elevations in northeastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina are approaching their peak. Warm, dry conditions have made this year's display somewhat uneven.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will begin delayed-harvest trout stocking November 2, a month later than usual. High water temperatures caused the loss of about 70 percent of the fish at Armstrong Hatchery, and stocking will be reduced while renovations continue at Setzer Hatchery.

Wednesday, October 28

Learn to Read a Trout Stream — Online class with NC Wildlife, 6 pm.

Friday, October 30

Haunted History Hike — Gorges State Park, 7–8 pm. Local legends, ghost stories, and the history of the land. Costumes encouraged.

Bat Week — Table Rock State Park, White Oak Shelter, 5–6 pm. Crafts, activities, trivia, and a bat count.

Saturday, October 31

Backyard Bats at Miller Farmstead — Roan Mountain State Park, 1–2 pm. Learn about bats and their role in the ecosystem, with a recycled-material craft activity.

Reforest Along the River — Tree planting with Trees Upstate in Greenville.

Sunday, November 1

Standing Indian Mountain Fall Color Hike — MountainTrue, near Hayesville, 1 pm.

Monday, November 2

Kudzu Warriors — Volunteer invasive plant removal with Conserving Carolina at Norman Wilder State Forest, 9 – 11 am.

Tuesday, November 3

Understanding and Selecting Trout Fishing Equipment — Online class with NC Wildlife, 6 pm.

Wednesday, November 4

Rock Crushers — Volunteer opportunity in Hickory Nut Gorge with Conserving Carolina. 9:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Invasive Plant Removal — Pisgah Conservancy volunteer workday along Andy Cove Trail near the Pisgah Ranger Station, 9 am–noon.

Public Comment — Through November 6

NC Wildlife is seeking public suggestions for the 2028–2029 Fisheries and Wildlife Regulations.

Inland Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Regulations Digest and the public suggestion portal.

Additional Resources