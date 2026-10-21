WNCW's Outdoors Report for October 21st

Jaclyn’s guests this week return to discuss protecting North Carolina’s trees and aquatic wildlife. Olivia Hall of the Hemlock Restoration Initiative explains how property owners can treat hemlocks for woolly adelgid and introduces the Lingering Hemlock Project’s work toward developing resistant trees.

Rachael Hoch of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission discusses Safe Harbor Agreements for landowners, two rare crayfish found only in Wilkes County, and how changes to federal endangered-species protections could affect state conservation efforts.

Public comments will be accepted through November 2ndon proposed amendments to the state's endangered, threatened and special concern species list.

North Carolina wildlife officials are seeking public comments on a conservation plan for peregrine falcons through November 12. The state’s breeding population is listed as endangered. The plan outlines threats to nesting success and actions to protect the birds. Commissioners will consider approval December 10. Review the plan and submit comments online through NCWildlife.gov.

And A 70-acre mountain tract in Mitchell County will remain forested and free of development. An anonymous donor gave the land to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy in September. On Fork Mountain in the Roan Highlands, the property protects views from the Appalachian Trail and trout waters in Barnett Branch. The conservancy will manage it as a nature preserve.

Friday, October 23

Paddle Lake Logan with Haywood Waterways Association from noon to 2 p.m. Boats, paddles, and life jackets are provided, or bring your own.

Lake Norman State Park hosts a spooky hike at 6:30 p.m., with self-guided and ranger-led

options. Costumes are welcome.

Saturday, October 24

Hemlock Restoration Initiative workday at Grandfather Mountain State Park beginning at 8:45 a.m.