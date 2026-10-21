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Outdoors Report

WNCW's Outdoors Report for October 21st

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT

Jaclyn’s guests this week return to discuss protecting North Carolina’s trees and aquatic wildlife. Olivia Hall of the Hemlock Restoration Initiative explains how property owners can treat hemlocks for woolly adelgid and introduces the Lingering Hemlock Project’s work toward developing resistant trees.

Rachael Hoch of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission discusses Safe Harbor Agreements for landowners, two rare crayfish found only in Wilkes County, and how changes to federal endangered-species protections could affect state conservation efforts.

Public comments will be accepted through November 2ndon proposed amendments to the state's endangered, threatened and special concern species list.

North Carolina wildlife officials are seeking public comments on a conservation plan for peregrine falcons through November 12. The state’s breeding population is listed as endangered. The plan outlines threats to nesting success and actions to protect the birds. Commissioners will consider approval December 10. Review the plan and submit comments online through NCWildlife.gov.

And A 70-acre mountain tract in Mitchell County will remain forested and free of development. An anonymous donor gave the land to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy in September. On Fork Mountain in the Roan Highlands, the property protects views from the Appalachian Trail and trout waters in Barnett Branch. The conservancy will manage it as a nature preserve.

Friday, October 23

Paddle Lake Logan with Haywood Waterways Association from noon to 2 p.m. Boats, paddles, and life jackets are provided, or bring your own.

Lake Norman State Park hosts a spooky hike at 6:30 p.m., with self-guided and ranger-led
options. Costumes are welcome.

Saturday, October 24

Hemlock Restoration Initiative workday at Grandfather Mountain State Park beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Sunday, October 25
Spooky Night Hike with Haywood County Parks and Recreation at 6:30 p.m

Outdoors Report
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony