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Outdoors Report

WNCW's Outdoors Report for October 14

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT

Jaclyn is joined by Olivia Hall, Educational Outreach Manager with Hemlock Restoration Initiative. They discuss the organization’s work and introduce listeners to the hemlock wooly adelgid. Learn more at https://savehemlocksnc.org/

The second guest, Rachael Hoch, is the assistant chief of fisheries/aquatic diversity with NC Wildlife Resources Commission. They’re proposing amendments to the state endangered, threatened, and special concern species rules. Hoch highlights the conservation success story of the Roanoke Logperch and the threats facing the River Redhorse.

Public comments will be accepted through November 2nd.

Outdoors Report
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony