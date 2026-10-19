WNCW's Outdoors Report for October 14

Jaclyn is joined by Olivia Hall, Educational Outreach Manager with Hemlock Restoration Initiative. They discuss the organization’s work and introduce listeners to the hemlock wooly adelgid. Learn more at https://savehemlocksnc.org/

The second guest, Rachael Hoch, is the assistant chief of fisheries/aquatic diversity with NC Wildlife Resources Commission. They’re proposing amendments to the state endangered, threatened, and special concern species rules. Hoch highlights the conservation success story of the Roanoke Logperch and the threats facing the River Redhorse.

Public comments will be accepted through November 2nd.