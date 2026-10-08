WNCW's Outdoors Report for October 7th

Jaclyn’s guests this week include Josh Kelly, MountainTrue’s Resilient Forests director. He takes a look at potential repercussions of changes made to the federal Endangered Species Act and the potential changes to the 2001 Roadless Rule on forests in WNC.

This is Fire Prevention Week. Jaclyn talks with Michael Cheek, Mountain Region Director at the NC Forest Service.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is Monday, October 12, with special programs at North Carolina state parks. Other events this week include wildlife surveys, trail celebrations, river cleanups, and volunteer opportunities across the region.

Thursday, October 8

South Carolina Brook Trout Restoration Project with the Mountain Bridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, 8:30 am–1:30 pm. Additional volunteer workdays are scheduled for October 13 and 14.

Green Drinks: Restoring Natural Floodplains at Local Table in Hendersonville. Conserving Carolina Restoration Manager Wood Robinson will discuss restoring floodplains to build resilience for communities and ecosystems.

Friday, October 9

Tessentee Spider Search with Mainspring Conservancy at Tessentee Bottomland Preserve, 5:30 pm. Volunteers will help document spider diversity, learn about native spiders and collect invasive Joro spiders.

Stargazing at Pilot Mountain State Park and a ranger-led night hike at Chimney Rock State Park.

French Broad River Cleanup: Murray Branch to Paint Rock near Hot Springs with MountainTrue's French Broad Riverkeeper team. Previous whitewater paddling and river cleanup experience is required.

Saturday, October 10

Spider Search with Mainspring Conservancy at Welch Farm Preserve, 10 am.

Buffalo Creek Park Trail Reopening Celebration with Rutherford Outdoor Coalition and Pisgah Area SORBA, 2–6 pm. Celebrate the reopening of hiking and mountain biking trails.

Chauga Watershed Cleanup with Chattooga Conservancy, 9 am–noon. Volunteers meet at the Long Creek Community Club/Fire Station in Long Creek, South Carolina, to clean up roadside access areas along the Chauga River. Supplies are provided.

Monday, October 12 — Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration at Hanging Rock State Park in Stokes County, 11 am–2 pm. Family-friendly activities include interactive exhibits, historical artifacts, flintknapping demonstrations, games, and free canoeing.

Our Native Bamboo: Rivercane at Gorges State Park, 10 am. Learn about the Southern Appalachian region's native bamboo and its importance to ecosystems and Indigenous lifeways.

Tuesday, October 13

South Carolina Brook Trout Restoration Project with the Mountain Bridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited, 8:30 am–1:30 pm.

Wednesday, October 14