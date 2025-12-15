What Did We Learn From The Candidate Filing Period For Future Political Races In NC?

The candidate filing period has just concluded in North Carolina. WUNC North Carolina Newsroom Reporter and Editor, Adam Wagner, recapped what happened during the filing period and what might be forthcoming in several political races. The biggest race is one that's considered monumental for not only the state but the nation — the race for United States Senate that includes frontrunners Democrat Roy Cooper and Republican Michael Whatley. Each of the state's 120 State House and 50 State Senate seats is also on the 2026 ballot. Adam also discussed judicial branch races.

This interview originally aired in early December 2025.

