The Aging Of Asheville's Black Population

By Paul Foster
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
avlwatchdog.org

Asheville Watchdog Reporter John Boyle was interviewed about his recent story on the decline of Asheville's black population. John created a four-part series that covered everything from affordable housing to better jobs and salaries, and how leaders in Buncombe County are reviewing public recommendations that might help bring a solution. In another topic, John shared his research about the widely varying prices among propane distributors in Buncombe County. This interview originally aired in late November 2025.

Read more about the series "Losing Our Soul" here.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
