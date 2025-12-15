The Aging Of Asheville's Black Population

Asheville Watchdog Reporter John Boyle was interviewed about his recent story on the decline of Asheville's black population. John created a four-part series that covered everything from affordable housing to better jobs and salaries, and how leaders in Buncombe County are reviewing public recommendations that might help bring a solution. In another topic, John shared his research about the widely varying prices among propane distributors in Buncombe County. This interview originally aired in late November 2025.

