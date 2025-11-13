© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

When South Carolina's Educational System Meets Federal Politics, It Gets Complicated

By Paul Foster
Published November 13, 2025 at 2:45 PM EST

Host of the political podcast, Frogmore Stew, based in the South Carolina low country, Grace Cowan, shared details from an interview with former State Representative Rita Allison. Topics discussed were how students are handling curricula like math and science, and how parents should always have a choice in the type of school their children attend. This interview originally aired in early November.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/frogmore-stew/id1714820542

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster