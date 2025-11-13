N.C. Public Schools Have Fewer Vacancies This Fall, Because Districts Cut Positions

WUNC Education Reporter, Liz Schlemmer, was our guest to talk about how many school districts across North Carolina were able to add new and needed teachers; however, they still had to reduce their number of vacancies. Even though a good number of new teachers were hired in K-12, cuts were necessary in other positions. This interview originally aired in October.

