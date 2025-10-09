Changes For Charlotte's Transit System And A North Carolina Latino Study

Ely Portillo of WFAE shared details of the Charlotte City Council's approval of a plan for a private security firm to patrol more around boarding locations of the city's transit system. Charlotte Transit System (CAT) has received harsh criticism for a lack of security and/or police officers when it comes to the public's safety, on both the rail line and buses. Ely also shared results of a state Latino survey on health and job challenges. This interview originally aired in September 2025.

https://www.wfae.org/politics/2025-09-22/charlotte-city-council-approves-plan-for-private-security-firm-to-patrol-more-around-transit-system

https://www.wfae.org/race-equity/2025-09-22/statewide-latino-study-reveals-urgent-health-and-job-challenges