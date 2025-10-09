© 2025 WNCW
Changes For Charlotte's Transit System And A North Carolina Latino Study

By Paul Foster
Published October 9, 2025 at 8:36 AM EDT
Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle talks to City Council.
City of Charlotte
Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle talks to City Council.

Ely Portillo of WFAE shared details of the Charlotte City Council's approval of a plan for a private security firm to patrol more around boarding locations of the city's transit system. Charlotte Transit System (CAT) has received harsh criticism for a lack of security and/or police officers when it comes to the public's safety, on both the rail line and buses. Ely also shared results of a state Latino survey on health and job challenges. This interview originally aired in September 2025.

