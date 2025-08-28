South Carolina: The Candidates For Governor, And Is The State Any Closer To Implementing A Hate Crimes Law?
The host of the South Carolina political podcast, Frogmore Stew, Grace Cowan, was on hand to cover the expanding list of candidates vying to be the state's next governor. Grace shares who to take seriously in the race. She also talked about how South Carolina remains one of only a few states without a hate crimes law and how that may be changing. This interview originally aired in early August 2025.