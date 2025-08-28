© 2025 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

South Carolina: The Candidates For Governor, And Is The State Any Closer To Implementing A Hate Crimes Law?

By Paul Foster
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT

The host of the South Carolina political podcast, Frogmore Stew, Grace Cowan, was on hand to cover the expanding list of candidates vying to be the state's next governor. Grace shares who to take seriously in the race. She also talked about how South Carolina remains one of only a few states without a hate crimes law and how that may be changing. This interview originally aired in early August 2025.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
