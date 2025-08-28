© 2025 WNCW
Charges Against The Former Sheriff Of Swain County And How An Interim Sheriff Hopes To Bring Back Community Confidence

By Paul Foster
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT

Former Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran was charged and arrested on several charges involving female victims, including charges on land belonging to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Cochran resigned from his position, and now Brian Kirkland is serving as the interim sheriff. What's next? Smoky Mountain News - Kyle Perrotti shares the details in this interview from mid-August 2025.

Read the source story here.

