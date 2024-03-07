© 2024 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
Homeless Housing Project Not Likely: Asheville Was The First Victim - Now Its Happened In Winston Salem Too

By Paul Foster
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:52 PM EST
A Winston-Salem Official says the city's effort to convert a motel into supportive housing for those experiencing homelessnesss is not likely to move forward. The very same thing happened with plans for this in Asheville. Behind both projects were Step Up on Second and Shangri-La. WFDD Reporter April Laissle is our guest. This interview originally aired Feb. 21, 2024. Read the original story here.

More To The Story
