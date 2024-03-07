Homeless Housing Project Not Likely: Asheville Was The First Victim - Now Its Happened In Winston Salem Too
A Winston-Salem Official says the city's effort to convert a motel into supportive housing for those experiencing homelessnesss is not likely to move forward. The very same thing happened with plans for this in Asheville. Behind both projects were Step Up on Second and Shangri-La. WFDD Reporter April Laissle is our guest. This interview originally aired Feb. 21, 2024. Read the original story here.