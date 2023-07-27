© 2023 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Could A New Political Party Get On The North Carolina Voting Ballot In 2024

By Paul Foster
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
Pat McCrory is one of the co-chairs of the new "No Labels" political party in North Carolina. The former governor unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
Colin Campbell, Capital Bureau Chief for WUNC (public radio) talked about a new political party that's emerging. Being called The No Labels Party, its supporters, Democrats and Republicans, feel if next year's presidential election comes down to incumbent Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump again, there should be an alternative choice. This conversation originally aired on July 19, 2023.

View the original story from wunc.org here.

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster