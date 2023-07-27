Could A New Political Party Get On The North Carolina Voting Ballot In 2024
Colin Campbell, Capital Bureau Chief for WUNC (public radio) talked about a new political party that's emerging. Being called The No Labels Party, its supporters, Democrats and Republicans, feel if next year's presidential election comes down to incumbent Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump again, there should be an alternative choice. This conversation originally aired on July 19, 2023.
View the original story from wunc.org here.