Robots And Tech Schools And Pandemic Business Recovery In South Carolina

Published August 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
Scott Morgan
/
South Carolina Public Radio
South Carolina's business and education sectors know that tech will be the way of the future, partially as a bulwark against future public health situations.

For the first time, WNCW welcomed South Carolina Public Radio and their Upstate Multimedia Reporter, Scott Morgan to More to the Story. Scott recapped his recent story about how the state's industries fell behind due to the pandemic and how there is now vast improvement. He also talked about how automation continues growing and that the United Way is helping with housing assistance.

This edition first aired on Aug. 10, 2022.

