Robots And Tech Schools And Pandemic Business Recovery In South Carolina
For the first time, WNCW welcomed South Carolina Public Radio and their Upstate Multimedia Reporter, Scott Morgan to More to the Story. Scott recapped his recent story about how the state's industries fell behind due to the pandemic and how there is now vast improvement. He also talked about how automation continues growing and that the United Way is helping with housing assistance.
This edition first aired on Aug. 10, 2022.