More to the Story on WNCW: Fair and Balanced Voting - What's Ahead When It Comes To Map Redistricting In North Carolina

Published October 25, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT
The state of North Carolina has been talking about drawing new district maps for some time.  When it comes to voting, no matter your political party, shouldn't we all agree that voting be fair and balanced for all people?  The latest on this topic is discussed by Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News in Western NC, Cory Vallincourt.  This More to the Story interview originally aired Sept. 29, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
