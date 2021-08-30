© 2021
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

More To The Story: North Carolina Hospitals Fall Short of Price Transparency Rate

Published August 18, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
North Carolina Hospitals Fall Short of Price Transparency Rate

Jason DeBruyn, Healthcare and Data Reporter for WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio in Chapel Hill, was Paul's guest on this edition of More to the Story to recap his investigative story "NC Hospitals Fall Short of Price Transparency Rule." Is the business side of healthcare ruthless? Haven't we all received what seemed like a surprise medical bill? Jason goes over that and more from the conversation that aired on August 18, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
