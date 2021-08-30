More To The Story: North Carolina Hospitals Fall Short of Price Transparency Rate
Jason DeBruyn, Healthcare and Data Reporter for WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio in Chapel Hill, was Paul's guest on this edition of More to the Story to recap his investigative story "NC Hospitals Fall Short of Price Transparency Rule." Is the business side of healthcare ruthless? Haven't we all received what seemed like a surprise medical bill? Jason goes over that and more from the conversation that aired on August 18, 2021.