For nearly four decades, the Symphony of Rutherford County has brought together volunteer musicians of all ages and backgrounds to share their love of music. After years of rehearsing in borrowed spaces, the orchestra is celebrating a new home in a renovated former school band building in Rutherfordton.

Board member and production manager Russell Wicker discusses the symphony's history, its multigenerational musicians, and how the new space could expand opportunities for music education, rehearsals, and community performances.