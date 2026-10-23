Ronald Harrill: Shelby author and part of the Our Stories Project

Kevin Washington’s guest is Ronald Harrill, a Shelby, NC author who is part of The Our Stories Project. They helping to lead the effort to uncover the unmarked grave sites for about 300 people, enslaved and free Black people, and paupers white and Black. Along with that uncovering, was the discovery of the first erected Black church and the first public school for Black students in Shelby.

Here's a link to a post on Mr. Harrill's Facebook about a recent ceremony:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=28340826888916012&set=a.674999169258823