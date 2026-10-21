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Friday Feature of the Week

Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop’s 26th Annual Woodworking Extravaganza

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published October 21, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT

Jaclyn Anthony’s guests this week are Coleman Forshee, general manager of Klingspor's Woodworking Shop, and western North Carolina woodturner Kevin Felderhoff. They discuss the 26th Annual Woodworking Extravaganza, coming to Hickory October 23–24. The free event features demonstrations, competitions, hands-on activities, and artisans showcasing everything from woodcarving and woodturning to pyrography. They also discuss efforts to introduce younger generations to woodworking and preserve traditional craftsmanship.
https://www.woodworkingshop.com/woodworking-extravaganza-2026

Friday Feature of the Week
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony