Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop’s 26th Annual Woodworking Extravaganza

Jaclyn Anthony’s guests this week are Coleman Forshee, general manager of Klingspor's Woodworking Shop, and western North Carolina woodturner Kevin Felderhoff. They discuss the 26th Annual Woodworking Extravaganza, coming to Hickory October 23–24. The free event features demonstrations, competitions, hands-on activities, and artisans showcasing everything from woodcarving and woodturning to pyrography. They also discuss efforts to introduce younger generations to woodworking and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

https://www.woodworkingshop.com/woodworking-extravaganza-2026