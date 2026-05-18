WNCW’s Dylan Henson recently spoke with creator and performer Carolina Quiroga about "Becoming ’Merican: The Game Show", an interactive theater performance coming to Story Parlor in Asheville. During the conversation, Quiroga explained how the production transforms the U.S. citizenship process into a live audience experience featuring mock interviews, paperwork races, loyalty rituals, and satirical challenges inspired by real immigration experiences. The performance blends comedy, improvisation, poetry, and audience participation to create a show that is both entertaining and reflective.

Throughout the interview, Quiroga discussed the deeper themes behind the production, including identity, belonging, and the complexities of navigating the American immigration system. While the show embraces humor and absurdity, she said it is also rooted in personal experiences and designed to encourage conversation among audience members long after the performance ends.