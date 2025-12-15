Miss Caldwell County -- Pageants And Community Service Work Hand In Hand 

Miss Caldwell County, NC, Jamie Logan, joined The Friday Feature to talk about the experience of taking part as a contestant in a beauty pageant and how it can become a rewarding experience as you give back to others. In 2026, Jamie will take part in a number of events as she makes appearances and donates her time and talents to help within the Caldwell County community and across the state. She called it a way to help make a difference. Jamie will also compete for the Miss North Carolina title next summer. This interview originally aired in early December.

