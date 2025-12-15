© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our donation page is back up — with a new look! Donate now and try it out.
Friday Feature of the Week

Miss Caldwell County -- Pageants And Community Service Work Hand In Hand 

By Paul Foster
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST

Miss Caldwell County, NC, Jamie Logan, joined The Friday Feature to talk about the experience of taking part as a contestant in a beauty pageant and how it can become a rewarding experience as you give back to others. In 2026, Jamie will take part in a number of events as she makes appearances and donates her time and talents to help within the Caldwell County community and across the state. She called it a way to help make a difference. Jamie will also compete for the Miss North Carolina title next summer. This interview originally aired in early December.

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster