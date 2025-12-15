An Update From GROW NC, The Governor's Recovery Office For Western North Carolina

GROW NC spokesperson, Matt Calabria sat down with WNCW to provide the latest on the ongoing recovery efforts for Western North Carolina related to Hurricane Helene. Matt shared numerous examples of already accomplished recovery efforts, in particular from Lake Lure to Spruce Pine and on to Asheville. He shared what's still to come, as the needs remain at a high level. We also heard about many groups and individuals who serve on Governor Josh Stein's Recovery Team. This interview originally aired in early December.

https://www.wncrecovery.nc.gov/