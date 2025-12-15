© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our donation page is back up — with a new look! Donate now and try it out.
Friday Feature of the Week

An Update From GROW NC, The Governor's Recovery Office For Western North Carolina

By Paul Foster
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:06 PM EST
wncrecovery.nc.gov

GROW NC spokesperson, Matt Calabria sat down with WNCW to provide the latest on the ongoing recovery efforts for Western North Carolina related to Hurricane Helene. Matt shared numerous examples of already accomplished recovery efforts, in particular from Lake Lure to Spruce Pine and on to Asheville. He shared what's still to come, as the needs remain at a high level. We also heard about many groups and individuals who serve on Governor Josh Stein's Recovery Team. This interview originally aired in early December.

https://www.wncrecovery.nc.gov/

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster