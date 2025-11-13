Tarheel Bred: How Basketball Made A Man Out Of Me (Author Scott Whisnant)

It's no surprise, especially in North Carolina, that there's a huge number of UNC Men's Basketball fans. Scott Whisnant was someone who grew up in the time of the old-school ACC basketball territories. Someone who was on the edge of his seat with every Tarheel game - including historic battles with Duke and NC State. In his book, Tarheel Bred, Scott covers how the events of his life correlated with UNC hoops. This interview originally aired in October.

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tar-heel-bred-scott-whisnant/1146998113

