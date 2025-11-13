© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Feature of the Week

Tarheel Bred: How Basketball Made A Man Out Of Me (Author Scott Whisnant)

By Paul Foster
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:08 PM EST

It's no surprise, especially in North Carolina, that there's a huge number of UNC Men's Basketball fans. Scott Whisnant was someone who grew up in the time of the old-school ACC basketball territories. Someone who was on the edge of his seat with every Tarheel game - including historic battles with Duke and NC State. In his book, Tarheel Bred, Scott covers how the events of his life correlated with UNC hoops. This interview originally aired in October.
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tar-heel-bred-scott-whisnant/1146998113

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster