Mountain Strong: Our State Magazine Celebrates With Stories Of Recovery And Renewal Across Western North Carolina
This feature interview focused on the annual October fall and mountains edition of Our State Magazine, which this year is a special issue: "Healing After Helene". Editor-in-Chief, Elizabeth Hudson, shared how the publication reflected on the devastation of Hurricane Helene and how she finds awe in the resilient spirit of North Carolinians that arose amidst the devastation.
