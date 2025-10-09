© 2025 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Mountain Strong: Our State Magazine Celebrates With Stories Of Recovery And Renewal Across Western North Carolina

By Paul Foster
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
Photo from the "Mountain Strong" section of the October 2025 issue of Our State magazine.
This feature interview focused on the annual October fall and mountains edition of Our State Magazine, which this year is a special issue: "Healing After Helene". Editor-in-Chief, Elizabeth Hudson, shared how the publication reflected on the devastation of Hurricane Helene and how she finds awe in the resilient spirit of North Carolinians that arose amidst the devastation.

Check out the Our State October issue here.

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
