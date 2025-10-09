© 2025 WNCW
How The Government Shutdown Is Impacting The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

By Paul Foster
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:17 AM EDT
WNCW had a chance to recap recent stories by Smoky Mountain News on how the federal government shutdown is affecting Great Smoky Mountains National Park and how nonprofits are helping to keep locations along the park operating. This includes support from Friends of the Smokies and Smokies Life. Our guest was the News Editor of Smoky Mountain News, Kyle Perrotti. This interview originally aired in early October 2025.

View the article here.

NPR's Morning Edition also aired a segment on the shutdown on October 9th. Listen here.

