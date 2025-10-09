© 2025 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Gardner-Webb Professor Receives Distinguished Award To Publish His Book About The Spanish Language

By Paul Foster
Published October 9, 2025 at 8:14 AM EDT

Gardner-Webb University Professor of Spanish, Dr. Charles Moore has been honored with a distinguished award from Sigma Delta Pi and publisher, Ediciones Albatros, of Valencia, Spain. Awarded annually to a current Sigma Delta Pi National Spanish Honor Society sponsor, the $1,500 grant will go toward the publication of Moore’s book, “El legado de la amistad petrarquista en la poesía hispanoamericana” (The Legacy of Petrarchan Friendship in Spanish American Poetry). Moore sat down with WNCW to share all the details. This interview originally aired in September 2025.

More on Dr. Moore and his manuscript can be found here.

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
