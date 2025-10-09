Gardner-Webb Professor Receives Distinguished Award To Publish His Book About The Spanish Language

Gardner-Webb University Professor of Spanish, Dr. Charles Moore has been honored with a distinguished award from Sigma Delta Pi and publisher, Ediciones Albatros, of Valencia, Spain. Awarded annually to a current Sigma Delta Pi National Spanish Honor Society sponsor, the $1,500 grant will go toward the publication of Moore’s book, “El legado de la amistad petrarquista en la poesía hispanoamericana” (The Legacy of Petrarchan Friendship in Spanish American Poetry). Moore sat down with WNCW to share all the details. This interview originally aired in September 2025.

