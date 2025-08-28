After Helene: Recovering And Reopening Across Western North Carolina

This Friday Feature became a voice for some underwriting supporters of WNCW. Businesses and organizations that went through the hell brought on by Helene and how they had to rebuild and restart. Guests include Brit Cort of The Antique Tobacco Barn, Dave Rice with Moe's Barbecue, and Emily Walker, representing The Town of Chimney Rock and Chimney Rock State Park. This interview originally aired in late August 2025.