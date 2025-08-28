After Helene: Recovering And Reopening Across Western North Carolina
1 of 3 — Antique Tobacco Barn Reopens
Shoppers browse furniture and vintage finds inside the Antique Tobacco Barn along Swannanoa River Road in Asheville on July 1, 2025.
Josh Bell / Asheville Citizen Times
2 of 3 — Moe's BBQ Reopens.png
Food at Moe's Original BBQ in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
WLOS Staff / wlos.com
3 of 3 — chimey-rock-reopening.png
Governor Josh Stein cuts the ribbon to reopen Chimney Rock State Park. (Photo courtesy of Chimney Rock State Park)
Photo courtesy of Chimney Rock State Park / tryondailybulletin.com
This Friday Feature became a voice for some underwriting supporters of WNCW. Businesses and organizations that went through the hell brought on by Helene and how they had to rebuild and restart. Guests include Brit Cort of The Antique Tobacco Barn, Dave Rice with Moe's Barbecue, and Emily Walker, representing The Town of Chimney Rock and Chimney Rock State Park. This interview originally aired in late August 2025.