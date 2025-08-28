© 2025 WNCW
After Helene: Recovering And Reopening Across Western North Carolina

By Paul Foster
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT
1 of 3  — Antique Tobacco Barn Reopens
Josh Bell / Asheville Citizen Times
2 of 3  — Moe's BBQ Reopens.png
WLOS Staff / wlos.com
3 of 3  — chimey-rock-reopening.png
Photo courtesy of Chimney Rock State Park / tryondailybulletin.com

This Friday Feature became a voice for some underwriting supporters of WNCW. Businesses and organizations that went through the hell brought on by Helene and how they had to rebuild and restart. Guests include Brit Cort of The Antique Tobacco Barn, Dave Rice with Moe's Barbecue, and Emily Walker, representing The Town of Chimney Rock and Chimney Rock State Park. This interview originally aired in late August 2025.

