Friday Feature of the Week

Manna Foodbank Makes Receiving and Contributing Food Simpler

Published April 22, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

Manna Foodbank, headquartered in Asheville, is known for fighting food insecurity across Western NC. They have now introduced a way to make locating and contributing food simpler through a food finder tool or app. Interviewed about this was Manna's Director of Network Strategy and Partnerships, Jennifer Lutz. This feature originally aired on March 22, 2024. (https://mannafoodbank.org/introducing-the-food-finder-a-new-online-tool-to-find-food-fast)

