Isothermal's Culinary Arts Program Isn't Just About Food But How To Save Money

By Paul Foster
Published October 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Mike Gavin
/
Isothermal Community College

With a new round of classes coming up through the Isothermal Community College Culinary Arts Program, this feature interview gave a voice to the program and two of its chefs. Chef John and Chef Roger, who help lead classes, shared what to expect when you join them in the kitchen. Things like how taste and texture affect one another and how smart grocery shopping and cooking at home help save money. This conversation aired Sept. 27, 2023.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
