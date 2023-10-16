Isothermal's Culinary Arts Program Isn't Just About Food But How To Save Money
With a new round of classes coming up through the Isothermal Community College Culinary Arts Program, this feature interview gave a voice to the program and two of its chefs. Chef John and Chef Roger, who help lead classes, shared what to expect when you join them in the kitchen. Things like how taste and texture affect one another and how smart grocery shopping and cooking at home help save money. This conversation aired Sept. 27, 2023.