IBMA, International Bluegrass Music Association, Communications and Public Relations Rep. Kristen Bearfield sat down with WNCW to discuss the group's 34th annual awards show and upcoming festival/conference. Kristen is also a bluegrass recording artist. Events begin in Raleigh, NC, on Sept. 26th with the big bluegrass music awards show on the 28th. This conversation originally aired on Aug. 25, 2023.