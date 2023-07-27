© 2023 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Summer Tracks Concerts In Tryon Are Known For Diversity

By Paul Foster
Published July 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Known to many as the "Music Guy", Peter Eisenbrown sat down with WNCW to go over Summer Tracks Concerts in Tryon. Organizers always present a different genre of music each month. From the beautiful park setting, to food and fellowship, there's something for everyone. This conversation originally aired on June 23, 2023.

Russ Wilson and His Famous Orchestra is scheduled to perform Friday, July 28th.

For more information and concert schedule, visit here, or their Facebook page here.

