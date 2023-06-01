© 2023 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Yokefellow Continues Sharing The Burden And Fighting Against It

By Paul Foster
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT

Yokefellow, located in Spindale, is a 501C-3 that receives some funds from area churches but makes the majority of its funds through a thrift store. Yokefellow Executive Director, Cherry Smith sat down with WNCW to discuss how their ministry helps those in need with things like rent, heating and air bills, medications, and much more. This is also a time when the need for volunteers to help the cause is vital. This conversation originally aired May 19, 2023.

