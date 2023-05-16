Friday Feature Interview of the Week: "It's A Celebration Of The People, Culture, And Heritage Of Appalachia"
Popular Western N.C. photographer, Tim Barnwell, talked with Paul Foster about his new video series, The Face of Appalachia. Tim's presentation takes YouTube viewers through three different episodes about the hard-working people of the Appalachians. From years gone by to today. He also shared details of his long career that includes Tim Barnwell Photography. This interview originally aired April 14, 2023.