Friday Feature of the Week

Friday Feature Interview of the Week: "It's A Celebration Of The People, Culture, And Heritage Of Appalachia"

By Paul Foster
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
Popular Western N.C. photographer, Tim Barnwell, talked with Paul Foster about his new video series, The Face of Appalachia. Tim's presentation takes YouTube viewers through three different episodes about the hard-working people of the Appalachians. From years gone by to today. He also shared details of his long career that includes Tim Barnwell Photography. This interview originally aired April 14, 2023.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
