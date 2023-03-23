A Unique Father and Son Film Critics Duo In North Carolina Talk Oscars, Critic Groups, and Their Love of the Movies

Film Critics, Noel Manning (the Dad) and Thomas Manning (the son) are both graduates of Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, NC), who love going to the movies. Both are members of the North Carolina Film Critics Association and co-host the cable TV and radio film reviews program, 'Meet Me at the Movies.' They dropped by in time to preview the 95th Annual Oscars. This interview originally aired on March 10, 2023.