A Unique Father and Son Film Critics Duo In North Carolina Talk Oscars, Critic Groups, and Their Love of the Movies

By Paul Foster
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Cali, Colombia - March 24 2022: Oscars logo on tv screen behind
JorgeEduardo - stock.adobe.com
/
494605487

Film Critics, Noel Manning (the Dad) and Thomas Manning (the son) are both graduates of Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, NC), who love going to the movies. Both are members of the North Carolina Film Critics Association and co-host the cable TV and radio film reviews program, 'Meet Me at the Movies.' They dropped by in time to preview the 95th Annual Oscars. This interview originally aired on March 10, 2023.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
