Author and farmer, Robert Turner, talks about his book, "Lewis Mumford and the Food Fighters - A Food Revolution in America."

Published May 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT
Author and farmer, Robert Turner, talks about his book, Lewis Mumford and the Food Fighters - A Food Revolution in America. Based on fictional events and individuals in the Asheville region, the story tells how multinational food companies have taken over the food supply and how a group of rebel food fighters fights to take it back. The interview originally aired on May 6, 2022.

