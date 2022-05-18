Author and farmer, Robert Turner, talks about his book, "Lewis Mumford and the Food Fighters - A Food Revolution in America."
Author and farmer, Robert Turner, talks about his book, Lewis Mumford and the Food Fighters - A Food Revolution in America. Based on fictional events and individuals in the Asheville region, the story tells how multinational food companies have taken over the food supply and how a group of rebel food fighters fights to take it back. The interview originally aired on May 6, 2022.