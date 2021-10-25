© 2021
Friday Feature of the Week

The Friday Feature Interview of the Week: Nobody Spotlights Fall In The Mountains Like Our State Magazine

Published October 25, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
Our State Magazine
Explore the beautiful outdoors — and the Cherohala Skyway — on a trip to Graham County.

It's become a tradition that WNCW's Friday Feature Interview welcomes Editor in Chief, Elizabeth Hudson to talk about the October-Fall edition of Our State Magazine.  Elizabeth goes over articles from this edition that showcases the Western N.C. Mountains.  From Chimney Rock to Lenoir to Banner Elk, there's great views, activities, food and fun to experience for the whole family.  This interview originally aired Oct. 8, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
