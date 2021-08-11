© 2021
Friday Feature of the Week

WNCW's Friday Feature of the Week 7/30: Former North Carolina Governor Jim Martin's Award-Winning Book Says Scripture And Science Don't Have To Be Enemies

Published July 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
Revelation Through Science jim Martin.jpg

Dr. James (Jim) Martin was Paul's guest for this Friday Feature Interview of the Week to discuss his book, Revelation Through Science. The book is described as a comprehensive examination of the intersections of science and theology, exploring how the worlds of scientific study and religion can exist in harmony. Martin's work won a 2021 Impact Book Award in Science. This conversation originally aired July 30, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
