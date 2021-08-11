WNCW's Friday Feature of the Week 7/30: Former North Carolina Governor Jim Martin's Award-Winning Book Says Scripture And Science Don't Have To Be Enemies
Dr. James (Jim) Martin was Paul's guest for this Friday Feature Interview of the Week to discuss his book, Revelation Through Science. The book is described as a comprehensive examination of the intersections of science and theology, exploring how the worlds of scientific study and religion can exist in harmony. Martin's work won a 2021 Impact Book Award in Science. This conversation originally aired July 30, 2021.