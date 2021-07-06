© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Feature.jpg
Friday Feature of the Week

WNCW's Friday Feature: The South's Largest Collection of Antique Radio Equipment is at the Asheville Radio Museum

Published June 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
Asheville Radio Museum.png
Asheville Radio Museum
/
A-B Technical Community College

This Friday Feature was a spotlight on the unique Asheville Radio Museum, located on the campus of AB Technical Community College. Guest was Stuart Smolkin, who serves as museum curator. Smolkin talked about all the vintage equipment visitors can view when they visit the museum, as well as what is a radio wave and just how did Morris Code work. This interview originally aired June 25, 2021.

Tags

Friday Feature of the WeekPodcastFriday Feature of the Week
Stay Connected
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster