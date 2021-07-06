WNCW's Friday Feature: The South's Largest Collection of Antique Radio Equipment is at the Asheville Radio Museum
This Friday Feature was a spotlight on the unique Asheville Radio Museum, located on the campus of AB Technical Community College. Guest was Stuart Smolkin, who serves as museum curator. Smolkin talked about all the vintage equipment visitors can view when they visit the museum, as well as what is a radio wave and just how did Morris Code work. This interview originally aired June 25, 2021.