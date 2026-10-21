© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is over, but you can still donate! Click here.
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

The Feed & Seed

Published October 21, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT

This week on Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails, host Laura Boosinger visits the Feed and Seed in Fletcher, North Carolina, a former general store that's become a beloved gathering place for bluegrass music. Founder and pastor Philip Trees shares how the historic building was transformed into a church on Sundays and a free music venue on Friday nights. Known as the "Little Ryman of the Blue Ridge," the Feed and Seed brings together local musicians, nationally known performers, and audiences who share a love of traditional mountain music.

https://feedandseednc.com/music/

Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails