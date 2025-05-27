Jayne Henderson: Luthier & Environmentalist

Jayne Henderson had no intention of working in the world of music. She went to school to study environmental law. However, the heart knows what it wants. After growing up with creativity in her blood and a family of luthiers before her, Jayne found herself crafting guitars side-by-side with her father, with a twist… she chooses the materials mindfully, using wood right in her backyard.

Music featured:



Doc Watson, “Tellin’ My Troubles to My Old Guitar”

Dream Guitars, Demo of Jayne Henderson’s guitar

Wayne Henderson, “Wheels”

Read more about Jayne via the Blue Ridge Heritage Traditional Artist Directory.

