Appalachian Vibes

Maggie Dillow

By Amanda Bocchi
Published January 3, 2026 at 10:21 AM EST

Maggie Dillow is the founding member of the Post-apocalyptic Poets for a Pre-apocalyptic World, Her work as a writer and educator has been supported by the Tiny Spoon Residency, the National Women's History Museum, and the National Enodwment of the Humanities. She has her MFA from Hollins University and teaches in Southwest Virginia.

You can learn more about Maggie at https://maggiedillow.com/

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

Appalachian Vibes
Amanda Bocchi
Amanda Bocchi is the host of Appalachian Vibes. As a musician and former producer for a Southwest Virginia NPR station, Amanda noticed the lack of diversity represented in the music community in Appalachia. She created the hour-long radio show and podcast as a response to the lack of diversity in Appalachia.
