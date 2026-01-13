© 2026 WNCW
Appalachian Vibes

Home Is Where The Heart Is- Doc McClintock, Chanell Burnette, Solar Hex

By Amanda Bocchi
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST

November's theme is reflecting on the idea of home and how we connect to our communities.

My guests include Doc McClintock, a trans woman folk singer songwriter from Roanoke, Virginia who’s music focuses on addiction loss and working class struggle, she’s joined by Alaina Crackoviack on fiddle. Her songwriting is deeply influenced by her experience living on the fringes of rural Appalachia with a focus on addiction, loss, queerness and working class struggle. She ignites a fusion of rowdy traditional Appalachian string music and introspective folk. Learn more: https://soundcloud.com/user-781318670

Chanell Burnette is a poet, author and she has the unique perspective of recently being released from a Virginia Appalachian Prison after 19 years incarcerated. She is a mother to 2, and a grandmother to 3. She is an author and her mission is to bring awareness to the suffering endured behind bars in hopes that people will remember our shared humanity. Learn more: https://www.themarshallproject.org/2023/04/28/i-raised-my-kids-from-prison-im-coming-home-to-a-grandson

And Solar Hex is an experimental cellist, harmonium player and old time songstress. Learn more: https://solarhex.bandcamp.com/

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

Appalachian Vibes
Amanda Bocchi
Amanda Bocchi is the host of Appalachian Vibes. As a musician and former producer for a Southwest Virginia NPR station, Amanda noticed the lack of diversity represented in the music community in Appalachia. She created the hour-long radio show and podcast as a response to the lack of diversity in Appalachia.
