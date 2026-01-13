Home Is Where The Heart Is- Doc McClintock, Chanell Burnette, Solar Hex

November's theme is reflecting on the idea of home and how we connect to our communities.

My guests include Doc McClintock, a trans woman folk singer songwriter from Roanoke, Virginia who’s music focuses on addiction loss and working class struggle, she’s joined by Alaina Crackoviack on fiddle. Her songwriting is deeply influenced by her experience living on the fringes of rural Appalachia with a focus on addiction, loss, queerness and working class struggle. She ignites a fusion of rowdy traditional Appalachian string music and introspective folk. Learn more: https://soundcloud.com/user-781318670

Chanell Burnette is a poet, author and she has the unique perspective of recently being released from a Virginia Appalachian Prison after 19 years incarcerated. She is a mother to 2, and a grandmother to 3. She is an author and her mission is to bring awareness to the suffering endured behind bars in hopes that people will remember our shared humanity. Learn more: https://www.themarshallproject.org/2023/04/28/i-raised-my-kids-from-prison-im-coming-home-to-a-grandson

And Solar Hex is an experimental cellist, harmonium player and old time songstress. Learn more: https://solarhex.bandcamp.com/

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.