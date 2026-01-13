Doc McClintock is a folk singer-songwriter born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia. Her songwriting is deeply influenced by her experience living on the fringes of rural Appalachia with a focus on addiction, loss, queerness and working class struggle. She ignites a fusion of rowdy traditional Appalachian string music and introspective folk.

November's theme is reflecting on the idea of home and how we connect to our communities.

This episode of Appalachian vibes was recorded in front of a live audience November 3rd 2025 at 3rd street coffeehouse in Roanoke, Virginia,

Song title “A Place to Rest”

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.