© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Appalachian Vibes

Doc McClintock

By Amanda Bocchi
Published November 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST

Doc McClintock is a folk singer-songwriter born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia. Her songwriting is deeply influenced by her experience living on the fringes of rural Appalachia with a focus on addiction, loss, queerness and working class struggle. She ignites a fusion of rowdy traditional Appalachian string music and introspective folk.

November's theme is reflecting on the idea of home and how we connect to our communities.

This episode of Appalachian vibes was recorded in front of a live audience November 3rd 2025 at 3rd street coffeehouse in Roanoke, Virginia,

Song title “A Place to Rest”

Learn more about Doc at https://www.instagram.com/doc_mcclintock/?hl=en

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

Appalachian Vibes
Amanda Bocchi
Amanda Bocchi is the host of Appalachian Vibes. As a musician and former producer for a Southwest Virginia NPR station, Amanda noticed the lack of diversity represented in the music community in Appalachia. She created the hour-long radio show and podcast as a response to the lack of diversity in Appalachia.
See stories by Amanda Bocchi