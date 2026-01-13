Chanell Burnette is a newly returning citizen to Roanoke after serving 19 years in an Appalachian Virginia prison. She is a mother to two, and a grandmother to three. She is an author and her mission is to bring awareness to the suffering endured behind bars in hopes that people will remember our shared humanity.

This episode of Appalachian Vibes was recorded in front of a live audience at 3rd Street Coffee House in Roanoke, November 1 2025.

You can learn more about Chanell at https://prisonjournalismproject.org/author/chanell-burnette/ or https://www.themarshallproject.org/2023/04/28/i-raised-my-kids-from-prison-im-coming-home-to-a-grandson

