Appalachian Vibes

Catherine the Great

By Amanda Bocchi
Published December 16, 2025 at 10:18 AM EST

Catherine the Great is a project by Catherine Backus that primarily exists as a repository for her feelings. Her sad songs have drawn numerous accolades, including 1st place at the Merlefest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, 4th place at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriter Showcase, and finalist in the Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards. Over the course of her career, she’s shared stages with folks like Molly Tuttle, Kim Richey, Willie Watson, and Ben Sollee.

She performs her song “Bear Creek Prophet”, written about the John Hendrix, (1865–1915), fondly remembered as “The Prophet of Oak Ridge,” was a humble Tennessee farmer whose extraordinary visions foretold the bustling city that would one day rise in Bear Creek Valley, a place destined to play a pivotal role in shaping the history during the Manhattan Project.

Learn more about Catherine the Great: https://catherinethegreatmusic.com/

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes@gmail.com.

Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

Appalachian Vibes
Amanda Bocchi
Amanda Bocchi is the host of Appalachian Vibes. As a musician and former producer for a Southwest Virginia NPR station, Amanda noticed the lack of diversity represented in the music community in Appalachia. She created the hour-long radio show and podcast as a response to the lack of diversity in Appalachia.
